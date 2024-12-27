BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as trading resumed after the two-day Christmas break.The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 19,862.87 while the euro was seeing marginal gains against the U.S. dollar as the year-end approaches.Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank rising over 1 percent and Deutsche Bank adding half a percent as German Bund yields hit a one-month high in response to a surge in U.S. Treasury yields, following a successful seven-year auction.Delivery Hero SE shares slumped 6.5 percent. Taiwan has rejected Uber Technologies Inc.'s plan to acquire the German online takeaway food company's Foodpanda local business for $950 million, arguing it would decrease competition.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX