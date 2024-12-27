BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were muted on Friday as trading resumed after a two-day break for Christmas holidays.The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,130.70 amid a quiet day on the economic front.Energy giant BP Plc rose 0.3 percent and peer Shell was marginally higher, as oil ticked up and remained on track for a weekly gain on expectations economic stimulus efforts will prompt a recovery in China, the world's second-largest economy.Miners traded lower after iron ore sank to the lowest in more than five weeks - falling below $100 a ton - after the release of disappointing industrial profits data from China.Anglo American fell 1.4 percent, while Glencore and Antofagasta both slipped around half a percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX