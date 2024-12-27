OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased for the second straight month in November, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in November, the same as in October.Retail sales of ICT equipment surged 15.3 over the month, and those of food products rose by 0.9 percent. On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel dropped by 1.8 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.3 percent in November, following a 0.3 percent fall a month ago.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX