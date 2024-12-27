WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has narrowly escaped a deadly Israeli air strike at Yemen's international airport in Sanaa on Thursday.The head of the WHO and other UN staff were returning after negotiating the release of the United Nations staff detainees and to assess the health and humanitarian situation in Yemen when the attack took place.As Ghebreyesus and his team were about to board their flight from Sanaa, the airport came under aerial bombardment. One of the plane's crew members was injured in the attack.At least six people are reported to have killed in the attack.Ghebreyesus said he and his UN and WHO colleagues are safe. 'We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave,' he said in a statement.Besides Sana'a International Airport, the strikes also targeted Red Sea ports and power stations.Israel says its military carried out 'intelligence-based strikes on (Houthi) military targets.'The UN Secretary-General has condemned the deadly escalation between Yemen and Israel.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX