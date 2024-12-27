SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean parliament has voted to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo.Han Duck-soo was the country's Prime minister when President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the parliament after he was forced to repeal the martial law he imposed on December 3 after protests by the lawmakers.Han took over as acting president after President Yoon was impeached.Amid chaotic proceedings in the National Assembly as the vote was held on Friday, 192 lawmakers voted in favor of impeaching Han.Speaker Woo Won-shik announced that only 151 votes would be needed to pass the impeachment bill, as against 200 votes required for passage of Yoon's impeachment. This led to protests by ruling People Power Party (PPP) members.The main opposition Democratic party filed an impeachment motion against Han on Thursday after he blocked the appointment of three judges that the parliament nominated to the Constitutional Court to complete Yoon's impeachment process.As per South Korean law, an impeachment becomes valid only after at least two third of the nine-member Court approves it.After the impeachment motion against Han was passed, the finance minister and deputy prime minister Choi Sang-mok has been named the new acting president.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX