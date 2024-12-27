CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market mood remains dominated by hopes of further stimulus measures from China and disappointment at the slower-than-expected rate cut guidance by the Federal Reserve. Markets also digested Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions that hinted at a growing likelihood of a rate hike.
Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are trading on a positive note. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly positive note bolstered by the World Bank raising its forecast for China's economic growth.
The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields hardened across regions. China stimulus hopes and expectations of a further drawdown in inventories in the U.S. lifted crude oil prices. Gold slipped as fading rate cut hopes pressured the greenback. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the green.
Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.
Stock Indexes:
DJIA (US30) at 43,218.50, down 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,018.20, down 0.32% Germany's DAX at 19,925.97, up 0.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,145.15, up 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 7,324.69, up 0.58% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,885.25, up 0.56% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,277.50, up 1.77% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,261.80, up 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,400.14, up 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,090.46, down 0.04%
Currencies:
EUR/USD at 1.0422, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.2525, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 157.75, down 0.16% AUD/USD at 0.6211, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.4404, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 108.09, down 0.04%
Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:
U.S. at 4.608%, up 0.68% Germany at 2.3905%, up 2.82% France at 3.204%, up 2.10% U.K. at 4.6835%, up 1.84% Japan at 1.100%, up 0.09%
Commodities:
Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $73.38, up 0.73%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $70.19, up 0.82%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,641.06, down 0.48%.
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin at $96,457.50, up 1.15% Ethereum at $3,398.05, up 0.93% XRP at $2.19, up 0.78% BNB at $704.26, up 1.57% Solana at $190.66, up 1.16%
