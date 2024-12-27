CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market mood remains dominated by hopes of further stimulus measures from China and disappointment at the slower-than-expected rate cut guidance by the Federal Reserve. Markets also digested Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions that hinted at a growing likelihood of a rate hike.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are trading on a positive note. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly positive note bolstered by the World Bank raising its forecast for China's economic growth.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields hardened across regions. China stimulus hopes and expectations of a further drawdown in inventories in the U.S. lifted crude oil prices. Gold slipped as fading rate cut hopes pressured the greenback. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the green.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,218.50, down 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,018.20, down 0.32% Germany's DAX at 19,925.97, up 0.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,145.15, up 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 7,324.69, up 0.58% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,885.25, up 0.56% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,277.50, up 1.77% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,261.80, up 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,400.14, up 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,090.46, down 0.04%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0422, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.2525, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 157.75, down 0.16% AUD/USD at 0.6211, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.4404, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 108.09, down 0.04%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.608%, up 0.68% Germany at 2.3905%, up 2.82% France at 3.204%, up 2.10% U.K. at 4.6835%, up 1.84% Japan at 1.100%, up 0.09%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $73.38, up 0.73%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $70.19, up 0.82%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,641.06, down 0.48%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,457.50, up 1.15% Ethereum at $3,398.05, up 0.93% XRP at $2.19, up 0.78% BNB at $704.26, up 1.57% Solana at $190.66, up 1.16%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX