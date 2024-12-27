LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and the United Kingdom have condemned the Hong Kong government's issuance of new arrest warrants and bounties targeting six overseas democracy activists and the cancellation of passports for seven other activists for exercising their right to freedom of expression.Hong Kong police announced a reward of $1 million Hong Kong dollars (around $130,000) for information leading to the arrest of 19 activists around the world who have fled the city.The targeted individuals are based in the United States, the UK and Canada.The latest arrest warrants were issued under the National Security Law.'The extraterritorial application of Hong Kong's national security laws is a form of transnational repression that threatens U.S. sovereignty and the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world. These actions demonstrate Hong Kong authorities' disregard for international norms and for the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,' the State Department said in a statement.'We will not tolerate any attempts by foreign Governments to coerce, intimidate, harass, or harm their critics overseas, especially in the UK,' Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.He called on Beijing to repeal the National Security Law, including its extraterritorial reach, and urged the Hong Kong authorities to end their targeting of individuals in the UK and elsewhere who stand up for freedom and democracy.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX