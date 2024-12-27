BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - EHang Holdings (EH) announced that the company has signed a project cooperation agreement with the Management Committee of the Torch High-Tech Industrial Development Zone of Weihai City in Shandong Province to establish industry collaboration on pilotless eVTOLs. Also, EHang and Weihai High-Tech Zone Cultural and Tourism Industry Investment Co. have signed a purchase agreement for the first batch of 30 units of EH216-S pilotless passenger eVTOLs.The parties will work together to establish a pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL research and development and manufacturing base in Shandong. EHang and Weihai High-Tech Zone will jointly develop a low-altitude economy industrial park in the region. Also, EHang and Weihai High-Tech Zone plan to launch low-altitude sightseeing services at key tourist sites.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX