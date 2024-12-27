Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2024
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
WKN: 552484 | ISIN: US64110L1061
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

'Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary' Produced by 101 Exit Streams on Netflix This New Year's Eve

Finanznachrichten News

Discover the Legacy Behind LA's Most Famous Guitar Shop and Its Visionary Founder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2024 / The highly anticipated documentary celebrating the legacy of Norman's Rare Guitars is set to premiere on Netflix this New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024. Directed by Devin Dilmore and executive produced by Kiefer Sutherland, the film offers an unforgettable journey through the history of the iconic Los Angeles guitar shop and the life of its visionary founder Norman Harris. Get ready to dive into a story of music, passion, and the shop that became legendary.

After its establishment in 1975, Norman's Rare Guitars grew to become a pillar of the music industry in Los Angeles and beyond. Celebrities, rock legends, and everyday music lovers know the shop for its exceptional collection of vintage instruments and accessories.

Over the years, Harris has demonstrated a knack for connecting top musicians with guitars that capture their style. More importantly, he has provided several generations of musical legends with a place where they can jam and find inspiration.

The documentary offers an intimate look at the store's evolution, featuring interviews and appearances by notable musicians such as Joe Bonamassa, Taylor Hawkins, John Oates, Lenny Kravitz, Post Malone, Slash, Machine Gun Kelly, and plenty more.

Sarah Edwards joins director Devin Dilmore as co-producer for the film, and Keifer Sutherland earns executive producer credits alongside Columbia Pictures.

As Edwards shares, "Music is universal. Everyone has a favorite genre or style that they absolutely love. Norman and his rare guitars have impacted every mainstream genre over the past 50 years, leaving an undeniable mark on the music industry."

Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary provides an in-depth exploration of Harris' journey to becoming one of the foremost experts on vintage and rare guitars. Through the shop's nearly five decades of operation, Harris has transformed it into the premier source of one-of-a-kind guitars. Viewers will get a glimpse into how Norman's has shaped the music community, and Dilmore reveals how Harris plans to keep his legacy going strong as retirement looms.

Harris and the production team screened the documentary at the Calabasas Film Festival earlier this year, where it earned acclaim as can't-miss content for music enthusiasts of all ages.

Through this upcoming documentary, viewers will experience the story behind arguably the most revered guitar shop in existence. Visit www.normansrareguitars.com for more information about Norman's Rare Guitars. To watch the film when it premieres on New Year's Eve, visit Netflix.

About 101 Exit

Founded in Los Angeles, 101 Exit is a cutting-edge production company. With a deep passion for authenticity and innovation, the company specializes in creating high-quality films, documentaries, and digital content that resonate on a global scale.

If you'd like to get a glimpse of the documentary before it airs on New Year's Eve, watch the official trailer below.

Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary Trailer

Contact Information

Sarah Edwards
Producer
sarah@101exit.com
818-536-3120

SOURCE: 101 Exit



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
