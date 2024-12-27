LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia retail sales volume turnover increased from the previous month in November, led by higher demand for food, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.Retail sales volume turnover excluding automotive fuel rose 0.4 percent from the previous month. Food product sales increased 1.0 percent and sales of non-food products edged up 0.1 percent.Sales including automotive fuel grew 1.8 percent.Retail sale volume turnover was unchanged from the same month last year. Sales excluding auto fuel slumped 4.3 percent. Food product sales grew 3.0 percent and non-food sales were 1.5 percent higher.In the January to November period, the retail trade turnover decreased 0.4 percent from a year ago.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX