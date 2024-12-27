LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - The ILO unemployment rate in Slovenia rose for a seventh straight month in November to its highest level since early 2021, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.The ILO jobless rate climbed to 5.2 percent from 4.9 percent in October. The rate was the highest since February 2021, when it was 5.4 percent.The rate was 3.5 percent in November a year ago.There were 54,000 unemployed persons in the age group 15-74 in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX