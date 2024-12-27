WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Friday announced the acquisition of BMR Insurance, operating as Murray Gardner Insurance Agency Inc., a retail insurance agency. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.With the acquisition, the Illinois-based company expects to expand its network across Southern California.Following the completion of the deal, BMR Insurance's Gary Arch and his team will continue under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of the company's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s stock is moving up 0.03 percent, to $288.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX