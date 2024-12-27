OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The loonie fell to an 8-day low of 1.4449 against the greenback and a 9-day low of 1.5051 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.4375 and 1.4986, respectively.The loonie dropped to a 2-day low of 109.18 against the yen, from an early 8-day high of 109.81.The currency is seen finding support around 1.46 against the greenback, 1.52 against the euro and 106.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX