BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors picked up stocks from across several sectors.The benchmark SMI closed up 101.06 points or 0.88% at 11,589.34, slightly off the day's high of 11,597.29.UBS Group climbed 2.14%. Julius Baer, Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis, Partners Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Swatch Group, SIG Group, Lonza Group, Logitech International and Swiss Re gained 1 to 1.53%.Geberit, Richemont, Alcon, Adecco, Givaudan, Schindler Ps and ABB advanced 0.7 to 1%. Straumann Holding, Sika, Nestle and Swisscom closed modestly higher.ams OSRAM AG rallied 5.3%. Galderma climbed about 2.3%. Galenica Sante, Roche Holding, Swiss Prime Site, Georg Fischer, PSP Swiss Property, Temenos Group and BKW also closed on firm note.Shares of biopharmaceutical company Relief Therapeutics surged more than 8% following an announcement that it expects to sign a definitive agreement on its potential reverse merger with US-based Renexxion in the first quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX