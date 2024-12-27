WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video streaming site YouTube is developing a new button for its mobile app which will let the platform play suggested videos, according to a report by 9To5Google.The new feature, dubbed Play Something button, appears as a floating action button with a play icon on the latest beta version on Android app.Upon opening the app, the button will appear in place of the minimized video player. The user can tap the button to play the video selected by the platform, taking into account the individual's video preference.Similar to YouTube Shorts, the video player will also have buttons for Like, Dislike, Comment and share on the right side of the screen.Moreover, the Google-owned platform is also testing a new feature called 'restyle option', which will let creators use artificial intelligence to restyle licensed audio tracks, as per Business Standard.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX