WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance against its major counterparts with traders assessing the Federal Reserve's likely moves with regard to interest rates next year.Data showing a wider U.S. trade deficit weighed a bit on the dollar. The trade deficit widened to $102.86 billion in November, from a downwardly revised $98.3 billion in the prior month.The dollar index fell dropped to 107.87 in the European session, but recovered some lost ground as the day progressed, and was last seen at 108.03, down 0.09% from previous close.Against the Euro, the dollar was little changed at 1.0426, and against Pound Sterling, it weakened to 1.2578 from 1.2528.The dollar weakened a bit against the Japanese currency, easing to 157.87 yen a unit from the previous closing value of 158.00 yen. Against the Aussie, the dollar gained marginally to 0.6215.The greenback firmed against Swiss franc, advancing to CHF 0.9018 from 0.8987. Against the Loonie, the dollar was up marginally at 1.4414, after having strengthened to 1.4451 earlier in the day.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX