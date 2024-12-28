TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJ), a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors, confirmed that it has offered to acquire Makino Milling Machine, a machine tool manufacturer, for 11,000 yen per share. The offer price represents a 41.94% premium over the closing price of 7,750 yen on December 26, 2024.According to media reports, if Nidec successfully acquires all of Makino's shares, the total cost is estimated to exceed 250 billion yen, or approximately $1.6 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX