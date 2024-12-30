WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's Subsidiary SEALCOIN 2025 Roadmap: Leading Machine-to-Machine Transactions Through Blockchain and Space Innovation

Press Release: WISeKey's Subsidiary SEALCOIN 2025 Roadmap: Leading Machine-to-Machine Transactions Through Blockchain and Space Innovation

Zug, Switzerland -- December 30, 2024 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies, that its subsidiary, SEALCOIN AG, ends 2024 as a leader in secure, decentralized IoT ecosystems. Utilizing its blockchain-based TIOT token, SEALCOIN empowers IoT devices to autonomously exchange data, energy, and services, transforming real-time interactions with unmatched trust and efficiency.

In January 2025, SEALCOIN will achieve a major milestone in cooperation with WISeSat AG, another WISeKey subsidiary which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, with the launch of a new generation of WISeSat satellites designed to support autonomous machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions from space. This Proof of Concept (PoC) will demonstrate secure, satellite-initiated transactions with IoT devices, marking a significant step toward creating a scalable Transactional IoT (t-IoT) infrastructure. By combining SEALCOIN's decentralized platform with WISeSat's capabilities, the PoC will showcase how blockchain and space technologies can enable global IoT networks with unparalleled security and scalability.

Earlier in 2024, SEALCOIN successfully conducted a PoC for t-IoT transactions between two devices, proving its ability to disintermediate service providers and securely manage decentralized device interactions. The upcoming generation of WISeSat satellites will feature enhanced operational capabilities tailored for M2M transactions, reinforcing SEALCOIN's position as a pioneer in space-based digital ecosystems. With decentralized ledger technology ensuring secure, tamper-proof exchanges, SEALCOIN is driving innovation in industries like energy, logistics, and environmental monitoring, expanding the possibilities for IoT devices to interact autonomously in real-time.

SEALCOIN's roadmap for 2025 focuses on scaling its space-based IoT initiatives, refining blockchain solutions for advanced security and scalability, and exploring partnerships to expand the transactional IoT ecosystem.

By addressing real-world challenges with innovative solutions, SEALCOIN continues to deliver long-term value to stakeholders and set new standards for global IoT ecosystems. With Swiss regulatory compliance, advanced encryption, and collaboration with cutting-edge technologies like Hedera Hashgraph, SEALCOIN's decentralized architecture ensures trust, transparency, and privacy in IoT transactions.

SEALCOIN AG is revolutionizing the future of machine-to-machine transactions with its innovative integration of blockchain and space technology. SEALCOIN is committed to fostering secure, scalable, and autonomous IoT ecosystems, enabling a new era of interconnected devices.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

