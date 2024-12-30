BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Monday as the year-end approaches.This week ushers in a light period for economic data and corporate earnings, with regional and U.S. markets closed Wednesday in observance of New Year's Day.The U.S. economic calendar remains light this week, with updates on housing prices and sales, as well as a reading on the manufacturing sector due.U.S. stock futures dipped and Asian markets traded mostly lower amid rising global uncertainties and caution ahead of the year-end holiday season.South Korea was hit with further political turmoil, with authorities requesting an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law.Meanwhile, the country's transport ministry said it was 'reviewing plans to conduct a special inspection on (Boeing) B737-800 aircraft' after the crash.The yen remained stronger against the dollar amid expectations the Bank of Japan will deliver an interest rate hike in January.Oil and gold prices were seeing marginal gains in lackluster trade, heading into a holiday-shortened week.U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as yields on 10-Year Treasury Note rose to near 8-month high, prompting profit-taking across the board ahead of the new year and thwarting the seasonal Santa Claus rally.The Dow shed 0.8 percent to snap a five-session winning streak but rose 1.4 percent for the week.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively but ended up by more than 1.5 percent for the week.European stocks closed on a firm note Friday as trading resumed after Christmas holidays.The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.7 percent, with banks surging after France's new premier Francois Bayrou said the delayed 2025 budget bill will target a deficit of slightly above 5 percent in order to protect growth.The German DAX added 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 rallied 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX