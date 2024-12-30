Tap Global Group Plc - Bulgarian VASP Registration Granted

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

30 December 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

Bulgarian VASP Registration Granted

Strategic regulatory milestone achieved as Company prepares for European expansion under MiCA

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that its subsidiary, Tap Bulgaria EOOD, has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider ("VASP") registration by the National Revenue Agency of Bulgaria.

This registration represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategic preparation for the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation ("MiCA") implementation across Europe. Tap Group continues to pursue a regulatory-first approach to European expansion, with additional applications pending in other key jurisdictions.

Arsen Torosian, CEO of Tap Group, commented:

"Securing VASP registration in Bulgaria marks an important step in our strategy to expand our European footprint. As we prepare for the implementation of MiCA, this registration strengthens our regulatory framework and demonstrates our commitment to operating within compliant jurisdictions. We continue to monitor the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe to ensure we are optimally positioned to serve our growing European customer base and deliver on our roadmap of new products and features."

The Company will provide further updates on its regulatory progress in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 380,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website:

www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more:

www.withtap.com

