BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday as elevated government bond yields prompted investors to book some profits ahead of the year end.The 10-year German bund yield traded at its highest since mid-November, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields amid uncertainty about Trump's policies and the Federal Reserve's rate path next year.The benchmark DAX was down 75 points, or 0.4 percent, at 19,909 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.Technology stocks declined, with Infineon Technologies falling nearly 1 percent.Siemens Healthineers dropped half a percent after Siemens AG's Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas told the Handelsblatt newspaper that the company is reviewing its majority stake in medical technology subsidiary. Shares of the latter were down 0.4 percent.BayWa jumped 19 percent after the renewables firm announced plans to reduce its employees to 1500 by the end of 2027 from 4250 now as part of a restructuring.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX