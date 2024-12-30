BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the year end.A selloff in U.S. shares on Friday weighed on sentiment, heading into the new year.All three major averages sold off Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling nearly 1.5 percent, thwarting the seasonal Santa Claus rally.Closer home, the benchmark FTSE 100 dipped 28 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,122 after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.Shares of aerospace company Rolls-Royce Holding fell about 1 percent.South Korea's transport ministry said it was 'reviewing plans to conduct a special inspection on (Boeing) B737-800 aircraft' after a flight from Bangkok to Muan International Airport in South Korea crash landed, killing 179 of 181 people on board.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX