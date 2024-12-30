WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Monday following a week of gains on optimism for Chinese economic growth next year.Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $73.69 in European trade while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $70.52.Traders expect improved demand from China in 2025 as the recent stimulus measures take hold.Reuters reported last week that Chinese authorities have agreed to issue a record 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) in special treasury bonds in 2025 to revive growth.Last week, the World Bank raised its forecast for China's economic growth in 2024 and 2025, reflecting the effect of recent policy easing and near-term export strength.Also, in its latest Asian Development Outlook released in December, the Asian Development Bank maintained its previous growth forecasts for China at 4.8 percent for 2024.Traders also remain focused on 2025 risks, from ample supply to the unpredictability of the incoming Trump administration.There are widespread expectations that the market will be oversupplied next year, which is likely to make it harder for OPEC and its allies to revive idled production.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX