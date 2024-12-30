LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation accelerated somewhat at the end of the year to the highest level in seven months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.The consumer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, slightly faster than the 1.7 percent increase in November.Further, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices had risen 2.5 percent.The annual price growth in utility costs quickened to 1.3 percent from 0.1 percent, and costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a faster pace of 2.6 percent. Transport costs rebounded 1.2 percent versus a 1.8 percent fall in November.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in December, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.The average annual inflation for the year 2024 was 2.0 percent compared to the prior year.The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 2.0 percent annually in December after a 1.6 percent increase in November. Monthly, prices edged down 0.1 percent.Separate official data showed that import prices dropped 1.2 percent annually in December, though slower than the 3.0 percent fall a month ago. Compared to November, import prices rose 0.9 percent, largely driven by a 46.4 percent surge in import costs for utilities.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX