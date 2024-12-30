WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emeren Group (SOL) announced the signing of a 7-year Power Purchase Agreement. The company said its solar farm, located in Poland's southwest Silesia region, will supply clean energy under a pay-as-produced agreement to the Polish subsidiary of a consumer goods business. The solar farm will generate approximately 14,958 MWh of renewable energy annually.Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, said, 'The successful signing of a 7-year PPA demonstrates our ability to execute on critical aspects of our renewable energy strategy in key markets.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX