DRI has signed Romania's largest-ever power purchase agreement (PPA) with OMV Petrom, covering three solar projects and 100 GWh of annual generation. Amsterdam-based DRI, a renewables subsidiary of Ukraine's DTEK, has signed a PPA with Romanian energy producer OMV Petrom in Romania. Under the terms of the agreement, OMV Petrom will purchase 62% of the electricity generated by DRI's Glodeni I and Glodeni II solar projects. The arrays are set to have a combined capacity of 113 MW, beginning in January 2026. The agreement also encompasses the sale of 50% of the output from DRI's 126 MW Vacaresti ...

