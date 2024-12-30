AppTech Corp.: AppTech Payments Corp. CEO and CFO Changes

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APCX) announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Luke D'Angelo, as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director effective December 24, 2024. Mr. D'Angelo will continue his employment as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company has appointed Thomas DeRosa to serve as Interim CEO.

"As I step down from my CEO and Executive Director roles, I am filled with immense pride for all we've accomplished together. It has truly been an honor to lead this incredible Company, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. While transitioning from the CEO and Executive Director roles, I am excited to continue contributing to the company's success in a new capacity. I remain fully committed to supporting our leadership and working together toward a bright future" - Luke D'Angelo.

Mr. DeRosa has served as Executive Director of Product & Project Management since August 2023, bringing over 40 years of experience in building and leading technology teams, with a distinguished track record as a CEO driving successful launches, turnarounds, and business transformations. At AppTech, he has played a key role in acquisitions, restructuring core teams, and ensuring financial alignment while consistently delivering strategic vision and operational excellence through his expertise in technology and leadership.

On December 24, 2024, Meilin Yu's "Julia Yu" employment with and service as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of AppTech Payments Corp. ended.

On December 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Felipe A. Corrado IV to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company. Mr. Corrado will serve as the Company's principal financial officer in this capacity.

Mr. Corrado has served the Company in various financial roles for about 3 years. He brings over two decades of experience as CFO, management consultant, practicing CPA, and auditor.

Additional information will be provided in the Company's Form 8-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.