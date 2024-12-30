WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has declared January 9 as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States in honor of late former President Jimmy Carter.He called on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship to pay homage to the memory of Carter.Biden also directed that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all U.S. naval vessels for 30 days in honor and tribute to the memory of President Carter.He also directed the representatives of the United States in foreign countries to make similar arrangements for the display of the U.S. flag at half-staff over their embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.Biden said that to honor the 39th President of the United States, he will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. the date of which is yet to be announced.'Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian,' Biden said in a statement on the passing of the former President.'President Carter was a man of character, courage, and compassion, whose lifetime of service defined him as one of the most influential statesmen in our history. He embodied the very best of America: A humble servant of God and the people. A heroic champion of global peace and human rights, and an honorable leader whose moral clarity and hopeful vision lifted our Nation and changed our world.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX