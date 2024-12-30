NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Cyprus expanded at an accelerated pace in October, figures from the Statistical Service showed on Monday.Industrial production advanced 2.0 percent year-over-year in October, following a 1.1 percent increase in September. Production has been rising since May last year.Among sectors, mining and quarrying output alone grew 5.9 percent from last year, and manufacturing production was 1.8 percent higher. Data showed that the output produced in the electricity supply segment rose 1.1 percent.In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes were observed in the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products, machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment, other non-metallic mineral products, and food products, beverages, and tobacco products, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX