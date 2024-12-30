LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved to the highest level in six months, while consumers remained slightly more pessimistic at the end of the year, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.The economic sentiment index climbed to 106.6 in December from 98.8 in November.Entrepreneurs in services, industry, and construction were more optimistic, the survey said.Among components, the industrial confidence index turned positive and rose to 6.7 in December from -1.0 in the prior month. The development of the indicator was mainly influenced by the expected production for the next three months and by the decrease in the finished goods stock.The morale for the construction sector rose to -8.0 in December from -10, while that for retail trade decreased to 11 from 12.The services confidence indicator improved markedly to 14.3 in December from -0.3 in the previous month.Meanwhile, consumers expressed a slightly more pessimistic attitude in December, with the consumer confidence index falling to -20.8, the worst since August 2023, from -20.5 in the preceding month.Consumers mainly perceived the development of the general economic situation negatively, and they were also worried about the unemployment development and expected a deterioration of the overall financial situation.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX