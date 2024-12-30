WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA), a digital solution provider, revealed on Monday that it intends to acquire Photoneo Brightpick Group, a developer and maker of 3D machine vision solutions, for an undisclosed sum.This acquisition will be accretive to Zebra's profitable growth profile while advancing its portfolio of machine vision solutions.The transaction, to be closed in the first-quarter of 2025, is expected to be funded through cash on hand.Bill Burns, CEO of Zebra, said: 'This combination expands our portfolio of highly differentiated 3D sensors and advanced 3D machine vision software.'The 3D segment of the machine vision market is the fastest growing, and this acquisition will further accelerate Zebra's presence in the category.Zebra has already made investments in the machine vision market, most recently in the acquisition of Matrox Imaging in 2022.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX