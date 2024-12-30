Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - An innovative travel and culture series exploring China's Greater Bay Area debuts its second season on YouTube worldwide and TV7 in Italy this December. The five-episode series "Soaring Guangdong," co-produced by Guangdong Radio and Television and the Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group (CICC), offers an in-depth look at one of China's most dynamic regions.

"Soaring Guangdong" Now Available on YouTube and TV7

Led by TV host Anzelika Smirnova, the series takes viewers on an unforgettable adventure through the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, where ancient wisdom and modern dreams intertwine. The new season spans from metropolitan centers to remote villages, and combines stunning aerial photography with intimate ground-level storytelling to present both the grandeur and personal stories of the region. Through carefully crafted narratives, each episode delves into a different facet of the area's transformation, revealing how it honors its past while embracing the future.

The season premiere, "The Future is Tech: China's Game-Changing Innovation,"offers an exclusive look into the burgeoning tech hub of the Yuehai sub-district. Known for its cutting-edge advancements in AI, robotics, and sustainable technology, Yuehai is rapidly transforming into a magnet for global innovators. Anzelika takes the viewers behind the scenes at a cutting-edge robotics facility and sits down with international entrepreneurs who've found their creative home in Yuehai, drawn by its energetic atmosphere and endless possibilities. The episode highlights the region's role in shaping the future of technology and its growing international appeal.

"Our goal with this season was to present the Greater Bay Area as more than just a collection of tourist destinations," explained Qunshan Fu, editor-in-chief of Guangdong Radio and Television Converged Media Center. "We wanted to capture the spirit of innovation and cultural preservation that makes this region unique."

"Soaring Guangdong" aims to promote cross-cultural understanding by showcasing the region's rapid development and its commitment to preserving its cultural roots. With breathtaking visuals and compelling storytelling, the series invites viewers to discover a region that is redefining the future.

Viewers worldwide can access all episodes on YouTube, while Italian audiences can watch the series on TV7. For more information about "Soaring Guangdong" and to watch the series, visit https://youtu.be/TO-mtf0vbRc.

