LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from University College London recently explored the harm caused by smoking on a person's life expectancy.The study, commissioned by the Department of Health, analyzed data from the British Doctors Study, one of the world's first large studies into the effects of smoking, and the Million Women Study, which tracked women's health.The researchers noted that if a smoker, who smokes 10 cigarettes a day, quits on January 1, they could increase their life expectancy by one full day by January 8.Meanwhile, if the individual quits smoking till February 5, they could prevent the loss of their life by one week, and if they successfully quit smoking till August 5, their life expectancy would be extended by a whole month. By the end of the year, they could avoid losing 50 days of their life.'Studies suggest that smokers typically lose about the same number of healthy years as they do total years of life,' the authors explained.'Thus smoking primarily eats into the relatively healthy middle years rather than shortening the period at the end of life, which is often marked by chronic illness or disability.'The analysis, which will be published in the Journal of Addiction, found that smoking, on average, reduces life expectancy by about 22 minutes in women and 17 minutes in men.'Every cigarette smoked costs precious minutes of life, and the cumulative impact is devastating, not only for individuals but also for our healthcare system and economy,' Prof Sanjay Agrawal, a special adviser on tobacco at the Royal College of Physicians, said.'This research is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address cigarette smoking as the leading preventable cause of death and disease in the UK.'The research observed that loss of life could be avoided by quitting smoking. Previous studies have also warned about the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in smokers.'The sooner a person stops smoking, the longer they live. Quitting at any age substantially improves health and the benefits start almost immediately,' Dr Sarah Jackson, principal research fellow from the UCL Alcohol and Tobacco Research Group, urged.'It's never too late to make a positive change for your health and there are a range of effective products and treatments that can help smokers quit for good.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX