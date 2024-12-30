Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that Oleg Nodelman will step down from Prothena's Board of Directors to create time to focus on existing and new endeavors. During his five-year tenure, Mr. Nodelman played a pivotal role in which he made significant contributions to the Company's current strategy.

"I would like to thank Oleg for his contributions during the past five years. As a veteran biotechnology investor and advisor with deep roots in the biotechnology and scientific communities, Oleg shares Prothena's mission to deliver life-saving therapies for unmet medical needs caused by diseases of protein dysregulation," said Daniel G. Welch, Chair of Prothena's Board of Directors. "The entire board of directors recognizes and appreciates Oleg's strategic impact since joining the board in 2019."

"As a long-standing investor in Prothena, I leave the board knowing the company is in good hands. I look forward to the multiple clinical readouts across the portfolio in 2025," said Nodelman. "I have enjoyed working alongside the other directors and leadership team who have contributed to an industry leading R&D pipeline and a mission to develop transformative medicines for patients and their families."

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) @ProthenaCorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, expected milestones in 2025; and the expected timing of reporting data from clinical trials. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 12, 2024, and discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in our expectations.

