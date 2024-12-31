Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893229 | ISIN: US22284P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: CV5
Frankfurt
30.12.24
13:47 Uhr
52,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,89 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5052,5030.12.
0,0000,00030.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC52,00-1,89 %
MULTITUDE PLC4,750-2,06 %
SNGN ROMGAZ SA GDR REG S1,0000,00 %
SSE PLC19,600-0,51 %
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG0,610+5,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.