MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has disbursed $3.4 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine.In coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of State, this $3.4 billion assistance marks the final disbursement of funds appropriated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024.'Our direct budget support continues to be conditioned on reforms related to strengthening law enforcement, improving transparency and efficiency of government institutions, and bolstering anti-corruption rules and procedures,' Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in a statement.The direct budget support to Ukraine comes at a critical time as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure. 'Economic assistance from the United States and our allies is crucial for Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical government services that underpin its brave fight,' said Yellen.This disbursal follows the United States' execution of its portion of the $50 billion G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration loan initiative for Ukraine, paid for by the windfall proceeds earned from Russia's own immobilized assets. 'Taken together, we are sending a clear message to Russia that it will increasingly bear the costs of its illegal war - not American and coalition taxpayers,' Yellen said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX