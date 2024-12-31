DJ Ørsted completes divestment of share of four UK offshore wind farms

Ørsted completes divestment of share of four UK offshore wind farms

31.12.2024

Further to the announcement issued on 30 October 2024, Ørsted has now completed the divestment of 12.45 % minority stakes of the four UK offshore wind farms Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, Walney Extension, and Burbo Bank Extension to Brookfield.

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion).

