Ørsted completes divestment of share of four UK offshore wind farms

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Ørsted completes divestment of share of four UK offshore wind farms 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted completes divestment of share of four UK offshore wind farms 
31-Dec-2024 / 12:31 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31.12.2024 12:31:10 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Further to the announcement issued on 30 October 2024, Ørsted has now completed the divestment of 12.45 % minority 
stakes of the four UK offshore wind farms Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, Walney Extension, and Burbo Bank Extension to 
Brookfield. 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
