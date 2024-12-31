WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the world awaits eagerly to celebrate the birth of another New Year, January 1 begins at different time zones across the globe.When New York City welcomes 2025 after midnight, it will be many hours since some countries have done so.The country that ring in the New Year first will be Kiribati, a tiny island nation in the central Pacific Ocean.People on the East Coast of the United States will mostly be yet to wake up for the last day of 2024 then, as it will be just 5 A.M. on December 31 in that part of the world.The New Year arrives next in Chatham Islands in New Zealand.It will be followed by a small part of eastern Russia, several more Pacific islands, Australia, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, Indonesia, China, Philippines, Malaysia, Mongolia, Taiwan, Brunei, Antarctica, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Macao.The clock in the United States will show 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday when India and Sri Lanka greets the New Year.US minor outlying islands in the Pacific - Baker Island and Howland Island - will be the last to welcome 2025.It will be 7 a.m. ET on the mainland.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX