CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Subdued tone prevailed across global markets as the year 2024 draws to a close. Concerns about the new U.S. government's tariff policies, the Fed's approach to monetary easing as well as concerns about growth in China dominated market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. European benchmarks are trading with gains. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are moving mixed. Expansion in factory activity in China supported crude oil prices. Gold gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly in the green.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,690.00, up 0.27% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,924.70, up 0.30% Germany's DAX at 19,909.14, down 0.38% (Dec 30) U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,174.25, up 0.66% France's CAC 40 at 7,358.32, up 0.61% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,898.88, up 0.84% (Dec 27) Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,894.54, down 0.96% (Dec 30) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,159.10, down 0.92% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,351.76, down 1.63% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,059.95, up 0.09%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0414, up 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.2542, down 0.08% USD/JPY at 156.69, down 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6212, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.4377, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 107.98, down 0.14%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.521%, down 0.53% Germany at 2.3645%, up 0.15% France at 3.193%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.6070%, down 0.19% Japan at 1.070%, down 2.28% (Dec 30)Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $74.49, up 0.68%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $71.53, up 0.76%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,623.69, up 0.21%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,010.31, up 0.56% Ethereum at $3,390.75, down 0.19% XRP at $2.08, up 0.59% BNB at $704.58, up 1.27% Solana at $194.05, up 1.08%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX