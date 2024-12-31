WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Defense has announced that an inmate of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay has been repatriated to Tunisia.Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi was sent back to his home country after a rigorous interagency review determined that he is eligible to be transfered to Tunisia, the Pentagon said.The repatriation of Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi comes nearly a year after Secretary of Defense Austin notified Congress of his intention to support this repatriation. 'And, in consultation with our partner in Tunisia, we completed the requirements for responsible transfer,' the Pentagon said.With the release of al-Yazidi, 26 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. Out of them, 14 are eligible for transfer, 3 are eligible for a Periodic Review Board, 7 are involved in the military commissions process, and 2 detainees have been convicted and sentenced by military commissions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX