BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's economy is expected to have expanded around 5 percent in 2024, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.At a New Year's event, Xi said proactive macroeconomic policies would be extended into 2025, the state news agency Xinhua reported.Xi added that Beijing would deepen its reforms, expand high-level opening up and coordinate development and security.Beijing targeted economic growth of around 5 percent this year. The International Monetary Fund had projected the second-largest economy to grow 4.8 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025.