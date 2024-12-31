WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The year 2024 is set to be the warmest on record, capping a decade of unprecedented heat fueled by human activities, according to the World Meteorological Organization, or WMO.The UN agency said it will publish the consolidated global temperature figure for 2024 in January and its full State of the Global Climate 2024 report in March 2025.Throughout 2024, a series of reports from the WMO community highlighted the rapid pace of climate change and its far-reaching impacts on every aspect of sustainable development.Record-breaking rainfalls were documented as well as catastrophic flooding, scorching heat waves with temperatures exceeding 50°C, and devastating wildfires.In their report, titled 'When Risks Become Reality: Extreme Weather', the organization says it found that climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat in 2024, harming human health and ecosystems.Climate change also intensified 26 of the 29 weather events studied by World Weather Attribution that killed at least 3700 people and displaced millions.WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo described 2024 as a sobering wake-up call.'This year we saw record-breaking rainfall and flooding events and terrible loss of life in so many countries, causing heartbreak to communities on every continent,' she stated.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX