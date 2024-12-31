WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 2024 is on track to have the largest air travel volumes in the United States with one of the lowest cancellation rates in a decade.Across the U.S. National Airspace System, the percentage of scheduled flights cancelled is currently at 1.2 percent for this year, according to data released by the Department of Transportation.Americans have traveled in record-breaking numbers this year. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 40 million people in a fortnight through January 2, DOT said in a press release. It marks a 6.2 percent increase from the same time last year, when TSA screened 37 million people.TSA has screened more than 850 million people thus far, and the top ten travel days in its history have all occurred in 2024. On July 7 this year, TSA set a single-day record, safely screening more than 3 million people. Passenger volumes have reached record highs, with an increase of 17 percent over the past two years.The DECEMBER HOLIDAY FACT SHEET released by the Department of Transportation says the Biden Administration has spent $25 billion to improve, repair, and expand airports across the United States.The infrastructure law is already funding improvements at more than 1,500 airports across the country. Some airports have already cut the ribbon on new terminal projects funded by the infrastructure law.The fact sheet claims that under the Biden Administration, the Department of Transportation has returned a record amount of refunds to travelers, issued the largest fines against airlines for failing passengers, and advanced the biggest expansion of airline consumer rights.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX