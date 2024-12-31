WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) has updated its outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. BGC reaffirmed its outlook ranges for revenue and pre-tax adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
BGC Group is a global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms.
