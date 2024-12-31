Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTC Pink: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Alyssa Barry to the Board of Directors.

Alyssa Barry is the President of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, joining through the 2024 acquisition of irlabs, a leading IR firm she co-founded in 2021. With 20 years of capital markets and investor relations experience, Alyssa's expertise spans shareholder activism, corporate governance, and taking companies public in Canada and the US. She has raised over $1 billion in capital and previously served as Corporate Secretary of Artis REIT (TSX: AX.UN). In 2024, Alyssa was named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) and recognized in Business in Vancouver's Top 40 Under 40.

The Company has also accepted the resignation of Brian Taylor from the Board of Directors effective December 30, 2024.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Alyssa Barry to our Board of Directors," stated Brayden Sutton, CEO. "Her extensive experience in capital markets, corporate governance, and shareholder activism will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. On behalf of all shareholders, I can say that we feel incredibly fortunate to have someone of Alyssa's caliber and pedigree join us at this pivotal moment."

"I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Brian Taylor for his outstanding contributions to The BC Bud Co. We wish him continued success in all his future endeavors. As we embark on this new chapter of leadership, we are excited for the future we will build together."



About The BC Bud Co.

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

On behalf of the board of directors of The BC Bud Co.

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

