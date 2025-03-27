Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of a strategic investment in GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON"). The Company has acquired 10,000,000 units of GoldON at a price of $0.025 per unit for a total investment of $250,000 (the "Investment"). Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years.

GoldON is a publicly listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold exploration projects in Ontario - one of Canada's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. As part of the Investment, Digital Commodities has secured the right to nominate a representative to GoldON's board of directors.

"We view this investment as an opportunity to support a focused exploration company with compelling assets in a highly prospective mining region," said Brayden Sutton. "With gold prices at all-time highs, we see this as a strategic way to gain leveraged exposure to the commodity through a well-positioned proxy - a call option on gold - with the added upside of discovery and exploration success. I look forward to working with the GoldON team to help unlock value through strategic initiatives and disciplined growth."

This investment aligns with Digital Commodities' broader strategy to identify and support early-stage opportunities with long-term potential in the resource sector.

Prior to the Investment, the Company did not hold any shares of GoldON or other convertible securities of GoldON. Following the Investment, the Company holds 10,000,000 shares of GoldON and 10,000,000 warrants of GoldON, representing approximately 15.98% of the issued and outstanding GoldON shares calculated on an undiluted basis and approximately 27.56% of the issued and outstanding GoldON shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the GoldON warrants held by the Company into shares of GoldON. The units were acquired by the Company for investment purposes. The Company may acquire additional securities of GoldON, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of GoldON, including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. An early warning report will be filed under GoldON's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company's right to nominate a director of GoldON and the Company's intention to work with the GoldON team to help unlock value through strategic initiatives and disciplined growth.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will have the right to nominate a director of GoldON and the Company will execute its plans to work with the GoldON team to help unlock value through strategic initiatives and disciplined growth.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will lose its right to nominate a director of GoldON; that the Company will fail to execute on its plans to work with the GoldON team to help unlock value through strategic initiatives and disciplined growth; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

