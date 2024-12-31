WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 2024 was undoubtedly a remarkable year for cryptocurrencies. The much-awaited SEC approval for Bitcoin Spot ETF products propelled cryptocurrencies to a higher orbit in the beginning of 2024. The resounding victory for crypto-friendly Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential elections lifted digital assets to a higher realm towards the fag end of the year. The Fed's monetary policy pivot that resulted in a cumulative easing of 100 basis points in 2024 reduced the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets, bolstering crypto market sentiment further in 2024.Overall crypto market capitalization which was close to $1.65 trillion at the beginning of 2024 is currently near $3.3 trillion.Among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, 9 are trading with gains in 2024. 7th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) tops gains with a surge of 262 percent. Avalanche (AVAX) ranked 11th overall, lags with a loss of 4.7 percent.Among the top 25 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, 22 are trading with gains in 2024 whereas three are trading with year-to date losses. 22nd ranked Pepe (PEPE) tops gains with a surge of more than 1523 percent in 2024. 18th ranked Polkadot (DOT) is the greatest laggard with a decline of 16.5 percent in 2024.Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, only less than 40 percent are trading in the red on a year-to-date basis. 35th ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) topped with a year-to-date surge of 28811 percent. 55th ranked Celestia (TIA) that has slipped more than 59 percent in 2024 is the biggest loser in the category.Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency with a market dominance of 57.3 percent has gained 126.6 percent year-to-date in 2024. It is currently trading at $95,788.40, around 12 percent below the all-time high implying overnight gains of 2.9 percent. BTC traded between $108,268.45 and $38,521.89 in the past 52 weeks.Ethereum (ETH), with a market share of 12.5 percent rallied more than 50 percent year-to-date in 2024. ETH is currently trading at $3,427.50, around 30 percent below the leading altcoin's all-time high. Ether traded between $4,106.96 and $2,113.93 in the past 52 weeks.4th ranked XRP (XRP) has surged more than 245 percent in 2024. At its current price of $2.13, the cryptocurrency issued by Ripple Labs is trading around 45 percent below the all-time high touched in January 2018. XRP traded between $0.3911 and $2.86 over the course of the past 52 weeks.5th ranked BNB (BNB) gained more than 127 percent in 2024 at its current trading price of $710.31. BNB is currently trading 10 percent below the all-time high touched on December 4. The cryptocurrency's 52-week trading range was between $287.73 and $793.35.6th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied more than 92 percent in 2024 after ranging between $79.07 and $263.83 over the 52-week period. SOL is currently trading at $195.34, around 26 percent below its record high on November 23, 2024.7th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) surged 262 percent in 2024. The top-ranked meme coin ranged between $0.07497 and $0.4835 over the past year. erased 3.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.3135. DOGE is currently trading at $0.3241, around 57 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) has rallied close to 46 percent in 2024. ADA is currently trading at $0.8675, around 72 percent below the record high touched in September 2021. The cryptocurrency traded between $0.2799 and $1.32 over the past 52 weeks.10th ranked TRON (TRX) added almost 138 percent in 2024 to trade at $ 0.2563. The trading price is 42 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded on December 4. TRX oscillated between $0.1014 and $0.4407 over the past 52 weeks.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX