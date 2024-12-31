BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed a shortened trading session on Tuesday on a positive note with investors largely making cautious moves amid a lack of prominent triggers.The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.46%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.64% and France's CAC 40 closed higher by 0.92%. The markets in Germany and Switzerland remained closed for Christmas Eve.The FTSE 100 gained nearly 6% in the year, while France's CAC 40 shed nearly 3%. Germany's DAX climbed about 19% in th year, while the pan European Stoxx 600 moved up nearly 6%.In the UK market, JD Sports Fashion climbed about 2.7%. Segro, Endeavour Mining, Schrodders, Vodafone Group, Shell, Berkeley Group Holdings, Barratt Redrow, Rentokil Initial, Taylor Wimpey, Mondi, Pesimmon, Anglo American Plc, BP, Fresnillo, British Land Company, Phoenix Holding, Melrose Industries and Barclays gained 1 to 2%.In the French market, Edenred, Vivendi, Teleperformance, Eurofins Scientific, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes and Kering closed higher by 1.5 to 3%.STMicroElectronics, LVMH, ArcelorMittal, TotalEnergies, L'Oreal, Veolia, Air Liquide, BNP Paribas, Thales, Vinci, Stellantis and Carrefour also closed notably higher.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX