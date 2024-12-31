NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial producer prices in Cyprus decreased at a faster pace in November, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed Tuesday.The index of industrial output prices fell 1.6 percent year-on-year following a revised 0.6 percent decline in October. The latest drop was the most severe since April.Prices on the local market continued to lead the overall decline in output prices. Local market output prices fell 2.0 percent in November. Those on the export market increased 0.6 percent.Cyprus Industrial Output Grows 2.0% In October Cyprus HICP Inflation Accelerates In NovemberAmong the industrial sectors, manufacturing registered an increase of 1.0 percent in output prices.Water supply and materials recovery logged a 0.7 percent gain and mining and quarrying reported a 0.6 percent increased. Prices in the electricity supply sector slumped 11,7 percent.Prices decreased 1.1 percent from October.During the January to November period, the industrial output prices shrunk 2.0 percent from a year ago.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX