BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Croatia fell for a second straight month in November, led by a slump in manufacturing, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.The total industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 6.6 percent year-on-year in November after a 2.1 percent fall in October.Manufacturing output shrunk 8.1 percent and production in the utilities sector decreased 1.2 percent. The mining and quarrying output increased 3.0 percent.Capital goods and durable goods production shrunk 15.8 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively. Non-durable goods output decreased 9.6 percent, and intermediate goods output was 4.2 percent lower. Energy output grew 3.5 percent.Croatia Retail Sales Growth Stable At 6.7% Croatia Jobless Rate Rises To 5.0%Industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.4 percent month-on-month in November following a 3.9 percent decline in October.The stocks of finished products were 5 percent lower than a year ago, but 2.4 percent from the previous month in November.Employment in the industrial sector shrunk 2.1 percent year-on-year but was unchanged from October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX